Governor Wolf announces CDC testing two possible cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG-(WHTM)—Governor Wolf announced Friday morning that the CDC is testing two presumed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus from Pennsylvania.

The governor says one of the cases being tested is from Delaware County, the other from Wayne County.

The patients being tested are currently being quarantined in their homes.

Since COVID-19 was identified, Governor Wolf says an emergency response team was developed in Pennsylvania and has worked to develop a plan for when the disease arrived in Pennsylvania.

Again, the two cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus have not been confirmed yet but are being tested by the CDC.

The COVID-19 incident command center has been up and running for five weeks, according to Governor Wolf. It is located in the PEMA building.