Governor Wolf announces new changes on alcohol protocol and an increase of occupancy for restaurants and businesses

New relief for restaurants and other businesses is on the way as we are receiving an ease on COVID restrictions.

Major changes were announced today from Governor Wolf about new changes on alcohol protocol and an increase of occupancy for restaurants and venues.

Starting on April 4th, 2021 bars and restaurants can now serve alcohol without the purchase of food and addition of the lift on alcohol curfew along with the increase of occupancy.

“I am so excited. It is such a relief. We are one step closer to getting back to normal,” said AJ Hanson, Bartender at Plymouth Tavern.

Gyms, malls, casinos, theaters, and other facilities can increase occupancy to 75%.

For restaurants who are not self certified they can increase their capacity to 50% and self certified restaurants can have a maximum occupancy up to 75%.

“Hopefully for restaurants opening for 25% more seating. That means 25% increase in revenue but that revenue would rise exponentially. With that additional alcohol sales without that food mandate,” said Chris Sirianni, Owner of the Brewerie at Union Station.

It’s beautiful venues such as this one at the concourse of Union Station where they said that they are hoping at their next events they will reach up to 125 people.

Another part of this revision is for venues indoor events can now allow for 25% of maximum occupancy and outdoor events will be 50% of maximum occupancy.

“I’m really hoping that things can all restrictions can be lifted and the girls can have the events that they want to have. I’m looking forward to the building coming alive again,” said Brittany Pituch, General Manager Concourse of Union Station.

Restaurant and other business owners tell me that this is a great step to getting things back to normal but are still wanting that day to come when all the restrictions are lifted.