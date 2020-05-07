Governor Wolf announces new public works plan to help ensure public safety

A new public works plan is announced by Governor Tom Wolf in the effort to ensure public safety.

The new initiative called the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps will be part of a plan to increase testing and contact tracing in the fall.

The new group will also offer job opportunities in the public health sector.

According to the governor, the new public service corps will provide an opportunity for COVID-19 impacted unemployed workers to get a public service job in contact tracing roles.

The group will work with state and local partners to conduct testing and to help keep the state economy open.