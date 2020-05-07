Governor Wolf, Attorney General announce protection from foreclosures and evictions until July 10th

Governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a news conference today that Pennsylvanians will continue to be protected from foreclosures and evictions until July 10th.

Renters and homeowners are still required to make monthly payments. Anyone struggling to make payments should contact their landlord or mortgage servicer immediately.

“At a time when people need to stay home to protect their heath, they should not have to worry about losing their homes,” said Governor Wolf. “Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward.”

“I commend the Governor for his decision to delay eviction and foreclosure proceedings. We know it’s critical for public health, and for our economic recovery, that people stay in their homes during this emergency,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “This order gives people struggling with lost income something they can count on — a roof over their heads.”

PHFA has also issued guidance to help homeowners and renters. They have compiled a list of renters’ rights and responsibilities.

“During the past few weeks, we’ve had great cooperation from Pennsylvanians who understand that staying home is not just about protecting themselves, it’s about protecting everyone in the community,” said Gov. Wolf. This executive order takes one more burden off people who are struggling and gives them more time to get back on their feet.”