Governor Wolf calls for more funding from the Pennsylvania General Assembly for small businesses

In light of the Oasis Market closing and many other businesses being forced to shut their doors due to the pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf is urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to act on funding small businesses while the body is in session this week.

Governor Wolf is calling for an additional $225 million in Federal Cares Act Funding in the form of forgivable loans and grants to small businesses.

In addition, the governor is proposing $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries including restaurants and bars, salons and barber shops.

To date, more than 10,000 businesses were approved for $192 million in grants.