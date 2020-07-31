Governor Wolf clears up school reopening rumors on Twitter

Governor Tom Wolf posted on Twitter today, clearing up rumors that he was planning on cancelling in person classes statewide for the fall semester.
The governor posted the following:
School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two.— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 31, 2020
The best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school’s governing board or administration.