Governor Wolf extends school closure for remainder of academic year

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. This is in the efforts to protect the health and safety of students and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the governor made this decision after consulting with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

Students and families can continue to pick up meals at designated sites.

According to the release, teaching and learning may continue although the brick and mortar schools are closed. Schools are “strongly encouraged to provide continuity of education for all students in the most appropriate and accessible ways possible.

“We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis.” Governor Wolf said. “This was not an easy decision, but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families.”

Colleges and universities may not resume in-person instruction or reopen their physical locations until the governor permits them to open or lifts the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses.

Schools will remain closed though the end of the 2019-2020 academic year as it is defined by the local school calendar.

Under the state’s directive, schools could begin summer programming on the day after their academic year ends.

Secretary Rivera added that all re-openings will be contingent on public health guidance provided by the Secretary of Health and stay-at-home orders issued by the governor.