Governor Wolf extends Stay at Home order through May 8th; reminds Pennsylvanians to wear masks in public

Amid the anti shutdown sentiment, Governor Wolf has extended Pennsylvania’s Stay at Home order until May 8th.

Also, Governor Wolf reminds the public that they are required to wear masks inside businesses, as well as, in public.

Local store customers say they are seeing most people wearing protective gear.

One customer at Tops Friendly Markets said that carrying around a mask when they leave the house has become second nature.

“This was nothing new for me. I’m just glad to see that it is a mandatory thing, because you do see other people that have issues that are coughing or whatever and no protection on,” said Kathy Hammillbecht, shopper at Tops.

You can find Governor Wolf’s full Plan for Pennsylvania here.