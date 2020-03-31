Governor Wolf extends the Stay-at-Home Order until April 30th impacting local restaurants

Governor Tom Wolf announced the extension of the Stay-at-Home Order for Erie County residents. The order will now take place until April 30th.

We spoke to local restaurant owners and servers about what this extension could mean for business during the next month.

Restaurant owners and servers we spoke to say this pandemic alone has created challenges and another month is leaving some anxious wondering how business will survive.

Governor Tom Wolf continued to extend the Stay-at-Home Order until April 30th as a way to mitigate the COVID-19 spread.

The extension creates another financial burden for servers and restaurant owners.

“Another 30 days. It’s going to be tough, especially for many of the employees that work in restaurants because that’s the only job they have and of course for owners who only have one restaurant,” said Michael Alvarez, a server at El Amigo.

Local restaurants such as El Amigo are continuing to receive an out pour of support from customers.

“As days go on, we have some come in and say don’t worry we’re here to support you. We’ll do our best to order everyday that way you guys still survive. So they have our backs,” said Alvarez.

Restaurant owners we spoke to say they’re understanding of the extension for the public’s safety even though it’ll cause a decrease in sales and business.

The Colony one of many restaurants relying on take out orders is seeing a 70% decrease in sales due to the pandemic.

“It’s going okay. It’s not paying the bills, but it’s definitely helping a little bit. With the extension to 30 days, it is what it is and do what you can you know,” said Kevin Camp, Owner of The Colony.

The Colony is one of many local restaurants that offers a variety of take out options.

If you are looking to support those local restaurants, there is a Facebook group called Erie County PA takeout/delivery 2020 has all the restaurants specials and menus for you to choose from.