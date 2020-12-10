Governor Wolf in quarantine at home with no symptoms after positive COVID-19 test

The coronavirus has reached into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion.

Governor Wolf’s office confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The result came back during a routine test Tuesday.

The first lady has been tested, but those results have not been made public.

The governor will continue to work from home during his quarantine. He released a short statement saying he “feels fine and is not feeling any symptoms.”

The governor says the positive result is proof that anyone can get sick, and urges everyone to be careful.