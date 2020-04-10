Breaking News
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total number of cases to 37

Governor Wolf on his decision to close schools

Following Governor Wolf’s announcement Thursday that all schools within the Commonwealth will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, the focus will now shift to distance and remote learning for the time left.

The governor pointed out that the state’s decision to close schools early may have helped in lowering the infection rates across the state.

He went on to say that continued social distancing is key to flattening the curve and eventually defeating the spread of COVID-19.

The governor also said that despite the urge to socialize with friends and classmates, it is important for students to maintain safe social distancing practices and to stay at home.

