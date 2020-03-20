Governor Wolf orders all non-life sustaining businesses in the Commonwealth to close due to COVID-19

Governor Tom Wolf lays down the law over his concerns about the continued spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

In a video release, the governor makes clear that people need to follow the guidelines he laid out earlier this week.

With that in mind, all non-life sustaining businesses in the Commonwealth must be closed. That order took effect at 8 p.m. last night.

Governor Wolf says enforcement actions against businesses that do not close physical locations will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

He also says that failure to comply with these requirements will result in enforcement action that could include citations, fines, or license suspensions.

For a complete list of what those businesses are, you can download the file below: