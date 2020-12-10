Governor Wolf releases new COVID-19 mitigation guidelines

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf along with Secretary of Health Rachel Levine released the following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines:

  • Suspension of all indoor/outdoor sports and practices (does not apply to professional and college sports)
  • Suspension of indoor events of more than 50 people.
  • Suspension of outdoor events of more than 50 people.
  • Suspension of indoor gyms/fitness classes.
  • Suspension of indoor entertainment and casino venue operations.
  • Suspension of indoor dining. Only take out will be permitted.
  • Salons, spas and barbers can operate at 50% capacity.
  • Indoor retail can operate at 50% capacity.

These temporary changes do not apply to the following:

  • Schools
  • Daycares
  • Churches

