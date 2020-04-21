Governor Wolf reopens car dealerships

A step towards reopening the commonwealth economy was taken today as Governor Tom Wolf allowed select nonessential businesses to conduct business. One of these businesses includes car dealerships.

The owners of First Choice Auto and Interstate Nissan dealerships are saying it was difficult to have been deemed nonessential, but they are now considering themselves lucky to reopen.

Since March, Governor Wolf ordered all car dealerships to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Governor Wolf is allowing dealerships to conduct business via online sales and in person by appointment only.

“We’re excited to see that Governor Wolf has opened up a little bit and everybody is gonna be smart here at my stores on how we’re gonna do what we’re gonna do. How we’re gonna take the precaution and we’re just thankful that we can start getting some traction into the business again,” said Joseph Bizzarro, Owner of Interstate Nissan.

For some dealerships there may be a bit of an adjustment period as they prepare to meed CDC guidelines.

The owner of First Choice said he is making changes in order to reopen business.

“With the mandate coming down yesterday of what we can do, today we’re just trying to figure out how we can stay compliant. What do we have to do? We’re setting up a tent. We’re literally gonna set up a tent out front today,” said Bert Straub, Owner of First Choice Auto Dealership.

Both dealership owners say that losing business has been frustrating. Straub said just last week he lost one of his customers who urgently needed a new car.

“It was gonna be a $50,000 vehicle and he was in a position that he just didn’t want to wait and went to Ohio and took delivery of one the very next day and that’s frustrating,” said Straub.

Joseph Bizzarro said he also lost business.

“We we’re getting a lot of calls here saying they’re interested in buying cars, but when they found out we really couldn’t sell them they are going to Ohio and New York which is 20 minutes away either way,” said Bizzarro.

Dealership owners said they’re learning to navigate online sales so customers can spend little to no time in the actual dealerships.