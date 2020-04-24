Governor Wolf speaks about the gradual re-opening of Erie County

Erie County could be one of the first counties in Pennsylvania to enter into phase yellow, based on Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to re-open businesses.

Within the work setting guidelines, workers must continue teleworking when feasible and businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety.

As for social guidelines, large gatherings of more than 25 will be prohibited and in-person retail is allowable.

The governor says before he gives Erie County the green light to go yellow, he wants to keep an eye on the movement of people within the region.

“If all the sudden you change that and people are coming in from Cleveland or maybe Buffalo to do shopping and other things in Erie and then all the sudden the numbers in Erie look different. These are the kind of things we have to take into account as we reopen,” said Governor Tom Wolf.