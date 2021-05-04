Governor Wolf to lift mitigation efforts beginning on May 31st

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks at the press conference. As part of the priority to safely and quickly get more students back in the classroom, Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force today announced that Pennsylvania will use the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for PreK-12 teachers and other school staff. Harrisburg, PA – March 3, 2021

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that he will lift mitigation orders beginning on Memorial Day, Monday May 31st.

The governor made the decision in coordination with the COVID-19 vaccine joint task force.

However, the current order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear a mask will not be lifted until 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home.

Requirements such as testing and reporting new cases will remain in place for hospitals and long-term care facilities.