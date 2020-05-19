Governor Wolf vetoes three bills related to the state’s response to COVID-19

Governor Tom Wolf vetoed three bills today related to the state’s response to COVID-19.

According to the Wolf Administration, SB 327, HB 2388 and HB 2412 violate the separation of powers and make other changes that go against the administration’s plan for reopening the state safely.

Senate Bill 327 would authorize counties to develop and implement their own mitigation plans and decide when businesses within their county can reopen.

House Bill 2388 and House Bill 2412 would allow various industries to reopen in Red Phase counties.

“Since the beginning of this month, my administration has been gradually transitioning counties from the restrictive red phase to an intermediate yellow phase,” Wolf wrote. “The decisions to move counties from the red phase to the yellow phase are based on the advice of expert epidemiologists. These decisions are not based just on the number of cases of COVID-19, but are also based on other critical factors, such as how community members interact, the county’s number of potential transmission points, a county’s geographic location, the capacity to undertake contact tracing, and testing availability.”