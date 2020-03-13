Grace Church cancelling all church services and activities

There is a growing list of area churches announcing they will not be holding church services for several weeks due to COVID-19.

One of the largest is Grace Church. The announcement came via a YouTube message from Pastor Derek Sanford.

The churches cancellation of events includes no Sunday worship service in March and no special events during the week for the remainder of the month.

However, life groups can use their discretion about continuing to meet.

Other churches that have joined with Grace to cancel services and activities this weekend include Erie First Assembly, First Alliance Church, McLane Church and the Episcopal Diocese of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York.

Grace Church said in a statement:

“We will disrupt our routines for the love of our neighbors. We are on mission to protect the elderly and vulnerable among us. This is a proactive measure based not in fear, but in love.”

Additional information can be found at each of the churches websites: