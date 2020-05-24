Grace Erie Church holds in-person service while following safety precautions

One local church is taking a step towards getting back to normal.

Grace Erie Church held their first in-person service this morning. It has been months since their last in-person service.

Since Governor Wolf approved groups of 25 people or less to meet, Grace Erie Church is following numerous safety precautions to be able to hold in-person services.

The precautions include removing all but 24 chairs for parishioners. Additionally the church floor has been marked with tape labeling six-foot increments as well as frequent sanitization.

The lead pastor of the church said that he is grateful to have in-person church service once again.

“For our government officials to be so good to allow us to be able to meet and give us parameters to meet so we can keep everyone safe,” said Luke Danowski, Lead Pastor at Grace Erie Church.

The pastor added that Grace Erie Church community believes there is something valuable about meeting face to face following CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe.