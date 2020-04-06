Greater Erie Community Action Committee continues services during COVID-19 pandemic

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) is continuing to provide essential services within the community.

In accordance with guidance from health and state officials, GECAC has taken necessary precautions to protect those they serve.

GECAC offices are closed to the public, but staff is teleworking from home serving clients via the internet, telephone and email.

“GECAC recognizes that low-income families will be especially impacted by the pandemic. The loss of income with closings of businesses will make already constrained budgets even more restricted. Following this emergency, GECAC will be here to help those who have been newly affected as a result of the crisis,” said Danny Jones, Chief Executive Officer of GECAC.

The well being of the customers and employees continues to be GECAC’s paramount concern.

As the situation continues to evolve, GECAC will be posting new information on their website in order to keep the community updated.