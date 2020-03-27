Group in contact with individual who tested positive for COVID-19 under quarantine

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced a group of individuals who came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined.

This comes one day after a woman in that group talked exclusively to us about her experience.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper discussed the county’s decision to quarantine that group of young adults with one ultimately testing positive for COVID-19.

Dahlkemper said the county originally suggested the group quarantine at an area motel, but they declined.

The group of about 10 did however reach an agreement with the county. Details are limited on the case.

“So I guess it would be either case one, three or four?” asked Samiar Nefzi, reporter, JET 24/FOX 66.

“I can’t get into the details of that, but that’s the problem when you’re together with someone who is positive. You have a good chance of becoming positive yourself,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

This announcement came yesterday during Erie County’s daily COVID-19 briefing, the second day in a row with no new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.