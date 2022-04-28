The dispute over mask mandates became a legal battle with a group of parents in Millcreek Township trying to have seven school board members removed.

The group “Erie County Parents Protecting Children” filed a petition with the Erie County Courts. Their dispute is with the seven board members they believe did not have the right to approve mask mandates.

They want all seven board members removed.

The group cites a state Supreme Court ruling in December 2021 that effectively ended the statewide mask mandate for schools.

A local attorney weighed in on what the next steps will be in the petition.

“Well, the rules provide that once the petition is filed, the court must enter an order directing that the involved school directors respond within 10 to 20 days and present evidence showing why they should not be removed from office,” said Eric Purchase, Lawyer at Purchase, George, and Murphey, P.C.

