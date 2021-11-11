Grover Cleveland Elementary School to temporarily transition to virtual learning through November 29th

Grover Cleveland Elementary School will be temporarily transitioning to virtual learning for all in-person students through November 29th, according to a message on their Facebook page. This is set to begin effective immediately and due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Grover Cleveland community.

Students enrolled in in-person instruction will participate in asynchronous virtual learning on Friday, November 12th.

Students will take part in synchronous virtual learning beginning Monday, November 15th. The temporary transition to virtual learning for all in-person students will be through November 29th.

According to the letter, in-person instruction will resume on Tuesday, November 30th unless otherwise noted.

