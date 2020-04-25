Guardian Healthcare puts pause on implementing Twinbrook as a COVID-19 recovery center while former employee speaks out

Guardian Healthcare is putting a pause on implementing Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center as a COVID-19 recovery center.

The company made the announcement with a statement on Friday afternoon.

According to Guardian Healthcare this decision was made based off the most current assessment of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Pennsylvania.

The company did explain however that the idea of this transition was not completely off the table.

In a recent statement the company explained:

Should a significant increase in cases arise or a second wave occur, Guardian is ready to transition this site to a COVID-19 recovery unit if it serves the best interests of the local community. Guardian Healthcare

Meanwhile a former employee from Twinbrook Rehabilitation Center is speaking out about being fired after posting about the status of the center on social media.

The former employee said she posted a status on Facebook expressing her concerns about Twinbrook becoming a COVID-19 patient treatment center.

The former employee said that on the following day she was informed that she would be fired for sharing information about the center and it’s decision to take in COVID-19 patients.

“We’re not allowed to post anything on social media. I told them I said I’m sorry to say this, but don’t you think it’s not fair for everybody else to know what the heck is going on, and they told me that it was nobody’s business until they decided to say something,” said the former employee.

The former employee said the Twinbrook Center is in debt and she believes that the center made the decision to take in COVID-19 patients to reduce the debt that they owe.