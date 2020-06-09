Hair salon in Waterford welcoming customers despite remaining in yellow phase

A hair salon in Waterford is also welcoming customers once again despite remaining in the yellow phase.

The owner of All About Hair explained that this decision comes after the press conference held by the county executive last week.

The owner said that she is taking all of the precautions necessary, but people are in dire need of a haircut especially with many people hoping to get back to work soon.

“Staying away doesn’t pay the electric here. You can’t shut it off totally and I said do or die, close for good or start working,” said Betty Orr, Owner of All About Hair.

The hairstylists are making sure their stations are kept six feet apart and are wearing masks while working.