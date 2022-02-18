Harbor Creek School District to change face mask rules

The Harbor Creek School District has become the latest in the region to change its mask wearing policy.

As of February 28, 2022, the district’s masking status will be determined by the number of COVID-19 cases in each school.

This replaces the use of county-wide data to set the district’s mask wearing policy.

Face masks won’t be required unless a building has a case count exceeding 2% of faculty and students.

Harbor Creek schools will still strongly recommend mask wearing, regardless of case count.