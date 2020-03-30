Harborcreek Township will extend emergency declaration

Harborcreek Township looks to extend their emergency declaration due to COVID-19.

This Wednesday township supervisors will extend their original declaration from March 18th.

Harborcreek Township Supervisor Tim May said this will help the township cover any costs occurred to COVID-19 matters.

“I have been supervisor for 10 years and this is the first time I’ve had to do it. It is an unprecedented time in our lives. Hopefully it is a one time deal,” said Tim May, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

May said the township is trying to be proactive. He added that Erie County Government has been helpful with guidance for the township.