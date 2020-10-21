Health concerns following the President Trump rally

There seems to be more questions than answers when it comes to the impact of the President Trump rally, especially when it comes to COVID-19 cases here.

Here is the reaction from the county executive as well as an epidemiologist.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that the event was concerning when looking at the crowd size. Dahlkemper however was happy to see many people wearing a mask.

As a maskless President Donald Trump made his way off of Air Force One and into a sea of red, many people were wearing masks, but there was little to no social distancing.

“I am concerned about the number of people. I’m concerned about where those people came from. Just from watching some of the interviews on TV and elsewhere. There was many from outside of Erie County,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D), Erie County Executive.

The county executive was pleased that the event was held outside with open ventilation.

Following standard protocol, county officials from the health department’s enforcement team were sent while asking that the state guidelines be followed.

“The ability to enforce or have good compliance, were very limited,” said Melissa Lyon, Public Health Director of Erie County.

On October 6th, Governor Tom Wolf allowed crowd limits for sporting events to expand.

For example, Heinz Field in Pittsburgh which holds just over 68,000 has allowed about 7,500 spectators.

The preliminary number for the Trump rally has an estimated crowd size of more than 7,000.

As the commonwealth continues to make strides towards a sense of normalcy, epidemiologist Emily Shears still warns against large crowd gatherings.

“With people masking would be much better, having a lot of people together for a long period of time can increase the risk,” said Dr. Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

With a large crowd, the risk of a positive case without symptoms increases. The best method of protecting yourself according to the CDC is either don’t attend large gatherings or mask up if you do.

“Masks we’re finding are very effective at not only me protecting you, but now we’re seeing very much so that my mask will protect me from other individuals,” said Dr. Shears.

With the likelihood of a Coronavirus outbreak from the rally, people who attended the event could possibly show signs as early as four to seven days.

Health officials said that it will be difficult to identify the rally as the point of contact. If they do, it would be classified as a “cluster” rather than an “outbreak.”