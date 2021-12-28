Health departments making as many resources available as possible to test, track, and treat COVID-19

So while COVID-19 continues its holiday surge, members of the health department are making as many resources as possible available to test, track, and treat the virus.

The war against COVID-19 is now being fought on two fronts.

One convincing people to get vaccinated because the tests and shots have merit, and two making those shots and tests ready for those who decide to use them.

If you’ve decided it’s time for the shot for you and your family, you have three options to learn where.

You can text your zip code to 438829.

You can visit vaccines.gov.

You can call 1-800-232-0233.

As for testing, 15 minute rapid tests are still available and offered free of charge.

The next rapid test is set for Wednesday December 29th from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Greene Township Municipal Building which is located at 9333 Tate Road in Erie County.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

You can save even more time filling out the testing sheet ahead of time. You can find this sheet at Eriecountypa.gov/testing.