Despite COVID-19 becoming more manageable for some, health experts said that the return of school could lead to a spike in cases.

Health experts are predicting a slower decline in COVID cases when compared to earlier this summer.

The number of reported COVID cases this week averages to about 61 cases a day. However, wastewater in Erie County suggests that there are even more cases in the community.

Epidemiologist Dr. Howard Nadworny said that we have passed our peak in Erie County, which was earlier this month.

However, we could expect to see a boost this fall as students return to the classroom, especially as temperatures drop and people spend more time indoors.

“With the kids going back to school and the decrease in the masking and the mitigation requirements that we’re seeing, it’s certainly possible that we might see more cases in children, and of course those children bring those cases home to family members. They’re called bivalent boosters and they will have newer variants that we see circulating the BA4, BA5 variants in those boosters, and hopefully they will continue to help prevent some of the spread of the disease that we’re seeing,” said Dr. Gregory Beard, Chief Medical Officer at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Nadworny aid that some may feel more comfortable with the Novavax COVID vaccine that does not use MRNA. He said that he hopes this leads to a higher vaccination rate.

“Anyone who wants to get vaccinated and doesn’t want an MRNA vaccine, Novavax would be a good choice. Unlike the J&J vaccine, it doesn’t increase the risk for clots and it seems to be very well tolerated. So I think that’s a very good alternative,” said Dr. Nadworny.

Dr. Nadworny said that vaccinations continue to be helpful in stopping the spread.

He is hopeful about the Novavax COVID vaccine, which does not use MRNA. It’s a protein vaccine similar to the Hepatitis B vaccine.

Dr. Nadworny said that Novavax is just as effective as other vaccines and could lead to a higher vaccination rate in Erie County.