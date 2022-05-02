While the number of cases aren’t comparable to what the county faced after the holidays, the cases have been on the rise.

“Well, we know there are more variants out there. The new variant is certainly the vast majority of cases, so we suspect that that’s having an impact on our hospitalizations,” said Emily Shears, UPMC Hamot Epidemiologist.

With it being allergy season, it’s important to decipher if your symptoms are more than just allergies.

“Allergies and COVID can have some similar symptoms. If your symptoms persist and aren’t affected by over the counter allergy medications, then you may want to consider that you have a virus or illness,” Shears said.

LECOM Health is still offering the free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday. Despite the number of people being tested remains the same, those who are getting tested are more positive cases.

“It’s nothing like it was in December when we were testing everybody, you know. We are seeing a little spike in positive cases,” said Zach Heeter, Pharmacist at LECOM Health.

Heeter said that with summer events around the corner, people should stay diligent about COVID-19 safety protocols.

“If you are going to be out in public with a lot of people, like at concerts or some sort of gathering, I think it makes sense to continue to wear a mask, especially if you’re not feeling well. Obviously, go get tested if you’re not feeling well just to try to prevent the spread,” Heeter said.

Health experts said if you are eligible for a booster, it’s important to get it so you can help protect yourself from COVID-19.