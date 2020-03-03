Health officials warn coronavirus could continue to spread as the second person in New York state tests positive

Some schools in New York closed today after a second person in the state tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This comes as the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) says the death rate of the coronavirus may be close to double what officials originally thought.

The Governor of New York says the man in this latest confirmed case is an attorney who works in New York City.

The number of cases is now more than 90,000 worldwide, with more than 3,100 dead. WHO is putting the global death rate from COVID-19 at 3.4%. For comparison, the flu kills less than 1% of those infected.

In the U.S., the death toll has risen to at least seven people. Health officials warn to expect more community spread of the COVID-19 virus in the coming days.