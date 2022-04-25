Just like Erie County, the national COVID-19 numbers are reflecting a mixed message on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is more on why health professionals are still urging that we still use caution.

Gail Lish still wears her mask when she goes out. She says better safe than sorry.

“I have a long history of things that would compromise my health and I appreciate my health, and I don’t want to do anything that would give me a chance of getting COVID,” said Gail Lish, Mask Wearer.

Another factor to consider is what’s call the burn out factor. This is the time of year when it’s getting warmer and the risks are fairly low some don’t want anything to do with more masks or more restrictions.

Between March and April the CDC reports the number of COVID cases in America increased by more than 44,000.

But at 314, the number of deaths has dropped dramatically. In that time hospitalizations remained fairly flat.

That has led some to believe that the worst is behind us, but observers warn that the bug is a living thing, and if the number of cases keeps growing, the need for stricter measures could return as well.

“If and when they do increase, there may be measures that we can say may be more effective such as masking and other measures to make sure we’re limiting exposure to high risk people,” said Emily Shears, UPMC Hamot.

The bottom line is that a low risk picture now could change anytime.