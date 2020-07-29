Healthcare leaders send letter to the community urging the continued COVID safety practices

Over a dozen area medical leaders are banding together for an important message to the community.

Medical leaders say that despite the success, COVID-19 remains a threat.

Dr. Peter Lund of AHN Saint Vincent said that the idea was from all the Northwest PA medical leaders and has been an ongoing process since early March.

Medical leaders realized there could be a significant influx of COVID infections and these leaders need to communicate with each another in order to be prepared.

The letter is asking the community to continue to wear masks, continue social distancing and to continue washing their hands.

“This is just another safety measure that we need to employ and it’s training and educating the public on how to do it. I kind of think that more people are willing to do it they just kind of forget,” said Dr. Peter Lund, M.D. AHN Institute Northern Physician Leader.

The letter is also a way to sort out the facts.

“I think that having some sort of authority aspect to try and get above all the different other voices to really express the issue that can be self help,” said Dr. Lund.

Dr. Greg Beard who is with UPMC Hamot also signed this letter. Dr. Beard also has a message for those who are reluctant to wear a face mask.

“I understand that people feel that it is a right. They feel that mandating a mask is not within the constitution. I think the important thing is to realize that it is not only protecting you but it is protecting your friends and your neighbors and your families,” said Dr. Greg Beard, UPMC Hamot.

Other medical organizations that have signed the letter include the Erie VA Medical Center, Meadville Medical Center and the Erie County Department of Public Safety.