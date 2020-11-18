Healthcare workers and business owners discuss the new COVID-19 restrictions

Pennsylvania continues to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is implementing new restrictions in hopes of helping ease the spread of the virus which could impact how you will see your family if you are planning on traveling.

By the end of the week new restrictions will be in place for residents to follow. That includes wearing a mask almost everywhere you go at all times.

New guidelines will soon be implemented to help combat COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth.

Among them, protecting front line workers in health care systems as cases rise.

“Right now we’re running a single unit, but we have the capacity to increase into multiple units in a very short time frame if cases would arise,” said James Donnelly, Chief Nurse Officer at UPMC Hamot.

A new order will also require a traveler coming to Pennsylvania from another state to test negative within a 72 hour window prior to entering the commonwealth.

Without a negative test, the individual must quarantine for two weeks.

Health officials said that they are ready to care for COVID-19 patients, but also remind the public it’s up to them to mitigate the spread as we enter into the holiday season.

“We want to emphasize the importance to people that wearing a mask, social distancing and use good judgement on when you go and how long you stay there,” said Donnelly.

Masks will also need to be worn inside and outdoors if you can’t remain six feet apart from others at all times.

The new order extends to every indoor facility including homes, retail establishments and gyms.

“We will be wearing masks while we exercise on equipment, cardio. I think it might change the way people exercise in the gym,” said Matt Pribonic, Owner of Iron Oxygen Fitness.

Pribonic said that equipment will remain six feet apart and extra sanitization will be used around the facility.

There are also strengthened guidelines for colleges and universities that now require protocols for testing and isolating of positive cases.

These new restrictions will go into effect on Friday November 20th.