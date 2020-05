There are more “thank you’s” to report for the nurses and responders on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This time it’s an offer from Dunkin’ Donuts.

All day today, nurses and other medical staff can go through the drive-thru and get a free donut and a cup of coffee.

It’s in honor of National Nurses Day which is May 6th, but the company says that anyone in the healthcare field can take advantage of the free thank you.