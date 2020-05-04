Hercs Over America to fly aircraft over UPMC Hamot as a salute to healthcare workers and first responders

On Monday May 4th, the 910th will offer a roaring thank you to healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

This salute flyover will consist of two of the 910th’s C-130 Hercules aircraft. The event is scheduled to make their first stop over UPMC Hamot at 10:50 a.m. and then proceed to Cleveland area to fly over other health care facilities.

Area residents should be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes, via media broadcasts or on the 910th’s social media platforms.

The 910th encourages maintaining social distancing guidelines during this event.

Area residents should also refrain from traveling to hospitals or gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

In a press release the Air Force Command stated “The 910th’s Reserve Citizen Airmen are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts. We are all in this together. These selfless Americans on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 remind us we can rise to meet any challenge with unrivaled spirit and commitment.”

If you head to the weather page to the WxCAM Network section you will find that YourErie.com has three live weather cameras that point in the direction of the fly over. Those three cameras are the Summit Tower Camera, the Erie Bayfront Camera and the Downtown Erie Camera.