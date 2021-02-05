Here’s how Pennsylvania currently ranks in coronavirus vaccine rollout

If it feels like the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania is among the worst in the country, you’re not wrong.

According to data compiled by the Associated Press, Pennsylvania is tied for 39th among the 50 states in terms of the percentage of the population that has received at least one dose of a vaccine, as of Wednesday afternoon.

About 7.2% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

About 1.9% of the 12.8 million people in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated, ranking in the middle of the pack, according to data compiled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Census Bureau.