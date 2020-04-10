High school seniors respond to announcement of school closure

In light of Pennsylvania schools being cancelled for the remainder of the academic year, school board officials are looking into make-shift plans for graduating seniors.

It’s a tough time for everyone one way or another, but especially for graduating seniors in high school.

School board officials tell us they are committed to finding ways to celebrate the senior class.

The last milestones for seniors could be cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major events like graduation, prom and senior trips are now up in the air, leaving some seniors emotional.

“It just hurts my feelings because I know that I won’t be able to look back years from now and have those memories of me and my friends or me and my teachers walking across the stage or having fun at a dance,” said Imarrhea Lopez-Smith, senior, Erie High School.

School board officials are discussing possible alternative plans for graduation and senior events.

An Erie School District statement reads in part, “We are committed to celebrating our seniors in some way as soon as it is safe to do so. Superintendent Brian Polito will meet with administrators next week to begin those discussions.”

Nearby, Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep already have plans in place for 220 graduating seniors.

“We plan on having a graduation for our seniors and it’ll be a virtual graduation. We’re in the process of developing plans for that. We want to make it as nice and as meaningful as possible,” said Father Jabo, president, Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria, and Mother Teresa Academy.

Other students we spoke to said despite senior prom and trips being cancelled they still look forward to celebrating with one another.

“We were all kind of speculating that it might get cancelled or something like that. As a class, a lot of my friends and I were talking about maybe when this all blows over we can all wear our dresses and get dinner or something or mail each other dresses for Mary’s Day,” said Annie Wiesner, senior, Villa Maria Academy.

Erie School District and Cathedral Prep, Villa Maria, and Mother Teresa school board officials look to continue remote learning through the end of the academic school year.