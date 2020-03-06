Highmark announces it will cover coronavirus testing for insured members upon recommendation

Highmark has released a statement regarding the coronavirus. This comes after the announcement that Pennsylvania is currently testing two people for the coronavirus.

“With COVID-19 (or the coronavirus) commanding the news, Highmark understands that this issue is of great concern for our health plan members. In an effort to address the spread of the coronavirus and bring peace of mind to our members, Highmark will cover coronavirus testing, when recommended by a medical professional, for members of our fully-insured group customers, as well as members of our Medicare Advantage and ACA plans. At their discretion, our self-insured health plan sponsors will be able to opt-out of this program.”