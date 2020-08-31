Highmark donates back to school safety kits to Millcreek School District

Highmark is stepping up to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the Millcreek School District.

Highmark is helping schools navigate through the new school year.

Each school district that partners with Highmark will receive a safety tool kit which includes a variety of face shields, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

The kits will also provide resources that will provide current information on COVID-19 and proper hygiene practices.

“We want to promote the safe return of the kids in school so we’re providing these PPE’s for every school district that is our partner,” said Jim Teed, Vice President of Sales at Highmark.

Highmark will donate kits to more than 400 school districts.