Highmark donates cloth masks to first responders across Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia

Today, Highmark Inc. showed its gratitude to our first responders by making a generous donation.

They gave out 40,000 cloth masks to first responders across Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia. This was to show their appreciation during national EMS week and also to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus and preserve valuable PPE for direct patient care.

300 of those masks were donated to Emergycare in Erie and 1,000 overall to Erie County.

Officials with Highmark say the face coverings are intended to be worn in situations where an EMS provider is not interacting with a patient or when they are off duty.

