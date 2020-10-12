Highmark Health donates 2,000 masks to be distributed throughout Erie County

Highmark Health has donated 2,000 masks to be distributed immediately throughout Erie County to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

A portion of these masks will be distributed at community coronavirus test sites in the City of Erie.

Mask distribution in rural areas of Erie is part of the Erie County Department of Health’s initiative to more effectively reach underserved areas with important news, information and critical assistance during the pandemic.

For more than 75 years, Highmark has been there for the Erie Community, and partnering with the Erie County Department of Health will get the masks to those most in need in the community.

The remainder of masks will be given out in more rural communities in the county.