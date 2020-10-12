Highmark Health to donate 2,000 masks throughout Erie County

Highmark Health is now donating 2,000 masks for immediate distribution throughout Erie County to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Highmark Health is teaming up with the Erie County Department of Health to distribute a portion of these masks to community coronavirus testing sites within the city of Erie as part of the health department’s efforts to research under-served areas.

“The health department is on the ground. They are on the ground out there working with individuals and those who may need additional support, so we’re very happy to be able to give these 2,000 masks to them to hand out directly to people who may need them,” said Nina Ferraro, Manager of Community Affairs at Highmark Health.

The remainder of the masks will be given out in more rural communities in the county.