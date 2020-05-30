Highmark walk goes virtual with proceeds going towards EUMA’s seasonal shelter program

During the pandemic many charity fundraisers and walks have gone viral shifting to an online platform.

This years Highmark walk has become virtual. All of the proceeds are going towards next years EUMA’s Seasonal Shelter Program.

This program provides a place for members of the homeless community to sleep during the colder months.

You can find the link to donate or to sign up to be a part of the virtual walk here.

Executive Director of EUMA Kurt Crays participated in the virtual walk this morning taking steps to end homelessness.

Crays explained that the program that the donations are going towards.

“We’re raising money for our neighbors place a seasonal shelter that runs from November through March to get homeless people off the streets and into a warm place where they can get a meal,” said Kurt Crays, Executive Director of EUMA.

On Crays virtual walk he stopped by seven local churches while taking in-person donations for those who wanted to contribute.