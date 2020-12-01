Homeland Security warns about possible scams that could come with the COVID-19 vaccine

With more than 13.6 million cases of COVID-19, many people are counting on a vaccine to stop the spread.

This is prompting officials to issue warnings about scams that could come with the vaccine.

As COVID cases continue to rise from coast to coast, folks across the country are anxiously waiting for a vaccine, but they are not the only ones.

Homeland Security Investigation Officials are issuing a warning about criminals who may try to exploit those who want the drugs.

Fortunately, Homeland Security Investigation Officials said that they have not yet seen any incidents of fraud with the vaccine.

“We want to make sure that we’re working very closely with pharmaceutical companies to ensure and protect that supply chain and to assure the American public are safe,” said Steve Francis from the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination.

The 7,000 Homeland Security investigation agents are teaming up with the FDA and FBI to crack down on any COVID related scams.