House Gaming Oversight Committee approves bill to help local service clubs during COVID-19; bill now goes to the House

Rep. Bob Merski, D-Erie, announced today that the House Gaming Oversight Committee has approved a bill that would help local service clubs that had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Rep. Merski, House Bill 777 would allow service organizations that raise money for charity to use 100% of the revenue they receive from small games of chance to fund operating expenses during an emergency disaster. Under current law, 60% of that revenue goes to charity, and the other 40% remains with the clubs.

“These service clubs reflect the heart of our community – they’re gathering spots for our veterans and places for residents to connect and raise money for charity and community projects,” Rep. Merski said. “But when the pandemic struck and forced them to close their doors, they lost the revenue they need to survive.”

“I supported this bill because it would throw these organizations a lifeline by allowing them to keep all the revenue they raise during times of emergency and use it for operating expenses such as rent, payroll and utilities,” Rep. Merski continued. “That way, when our local businesses reopen and activities resume, these vital clubs that do so much for our community will come back to life, as well.”

The bill will now go to the House for consideration.