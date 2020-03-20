Housing Authority implementing no eviction policy during COVID-19 outbreak

The Housing Authority of the City of Erie has announced that no resident will be at risk of eviction during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, no person living in section eight housing will be at risk of losing their home. All inspections will be conducted by phone, unless an emergency repair is required.

If people have lost their jobs, they can call in and the authority will reduce their rent to align with how much income they’ve lost.

“We are continuing to utilize through phone and we’re available for any resident that wants to call us. They may just want to ask a question. They may just want to ask where can I go, where can I call. We will try to guide them in that direction,” said Michael Fraley, Executive Director, Housing Authority of the City of Erie.

It is unknown at this time of when the authority will start back up with evictions.