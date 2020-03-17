Housing Authority making adjustments to help prevent spread of COVID-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Erie is making adjustments to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They have announced the following:

Until the National, State and County emergency declarations come to an end, the following procedures will be implemented for public housing residents:

No Housing Authority resident will be at risk of eviction.

No Section 8 voucher holder/participant will be at risk of losing their vouchers.

All Housing Authority offices will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. When possible, work will be done by phone.

Maintenance staff will respond to emergency work orders only.

After-hour emergency work orders will still be responded to by calling 898-0937.

Section 8 Voucher classes will be postponed until April 20th.

Section 8 Inspections will be conducted by phone unless an emergency repair is required.

The Housing Authority said in the news release, “During this time of national concern, we ask all of our residents to practice the safe health habits recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Erie County Department of Health. We encourage all residents to stay informed and follow the advice of these health agencies. For more information, residents should refer to the Coronavirus website at CDC.gov.

The Housing Authority of the City of Erie remains committed to our mission and the families we serve. As always, residents should contact their management office or the Housing Authority Central Office with questions or concerns at 452-2425.”