Housing Authority of the City of Erie granted new funding during COVID-19

More funding is coming in to help a local housing authority.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced that public housing authorities in Pennsylvania will receive more than $8 million dollars in new funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developments Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The Housing Authority of the City of Erie is among those being granted additional funding.

According to Senator Casey’s office, Erie will receive more than $147,000 to continue helping those in need.

“We serve about 3,200 families, so if you figure it out as far as 2.5 people in a family, that’s probably 8,00 people that don’t have to worry about their housing, because HUD has put these waivers out there and provided this additional income,” said Michael Fraley, Executive Director, Housing Authority of the City of Erie.

According to Senator Casey’s office, this funding is a result of the CARES Act.